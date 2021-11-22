WhatsApp introduces multiple device login feature even when not connected to internet

Meta owned messaging app WhatsApp in its updated features has started introducing its multi-device feature. With this new and updated feature, the App allows the person to use it on at least four different devices without keeping the primary phone connected to the internet.

The feature can be availed by both iOS and Android users by just signing up for beta testing.

Using this, WhatsApp web will work on the laptop or computer or an iPad even without the phone being connected to the internet. The feature is in an open beta stage at the moment, so users need to first sign up for the multi-device beta.

Once logged in, linked devices on WhatsApp will be able to receive and send messages up to 14 days after the smartphone goes offline. However, it comes with a backdrop in the iOS system which is that it does not allow to delete conversations and text messages from the linked device.

Here is an step-wise assitance of how this feature can be availed by WhatsApp users through their devices:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Click the three-dot menu on the top right corner, then select Linked Devices. This will open the screen from where you log in to WhatsApp Web.

Tap “Multi-Device Beta," then tap “Join Beta."

After this, head back to the Lined Devices page and tap on the Link a Device button.

Open web.whatsapp.com on your secondary device.

Scan the QR code shown on your secondary device with your smartphone camera.

Once linked, you can forget about your smartphone and use WhatsApp web carefree.

(with inputs from News18)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:41 PM IST