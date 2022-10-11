WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants

WhatsApp will soon allow 1024 member groups | Filed Picture

As per reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp group chat will soon allow users to add up to 1024 members. Currently, the option is still under testing and is only available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The stable version can be expected to be rolled out soon.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups up to 1024 participants!



Some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can add up to 1024 participants to their groups!https://t.co/qDbG3AWaIu pic.twitter.com/oI8Dtg30RK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 8, 2022

The addition of this feature will help users in countries like India, where WhatsApp groups are important to connect with friends, family, colleagues and residents of the same building. Previously in June, the messaging app enabled users to add 512 members to the group and it will soon be doubled.

This feature of the Meta-owned messaging app will also help them get an edge over their competitors like Telegram that allows users to add up to 2,00,000 members on group chats. Obviously, the numbers aren't that high but the platform has a lot of other features like Broadcast messages that may interest the users.

The other features that WhatsApp is currently testing include message search by date and preventing users from taking screenshots of View Once media.