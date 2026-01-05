UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, User To Make Switch To RailOne | File Photo (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Indian Railways plans to phase out its Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app from March 1 2026, designating the newer RailOne app as the only authorised tool for booking unreserved tickets, according to internal communication and media reports.



Phasing out legacy system

The decision, outlined in a Southern Railway circular, aims to streamline digital ticketing and boost adoption of RailOne. The UTS app, which has handled unreserved bookings since its inception, will no longer be supported after the cutoff date. Passengers with existing wallet balances or season tickets in UTS are advised to transition. A seamless 'Ticket Transfer' feature to allow users to switch to the new platform seamlessly, even existing season pass holders.

🚨 Update - UTS mobile app will be discontinued from 1 March 2026, as announced by the Railway Board. RailOne app will be the only authorized app for unreserved ticket booking.



RailOne's Launch and Incentives

Launched in July 2025 by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to mark the 40th anniversary of the Centre for Railway Information Systems, RailOne integrates multiple services beyond unreserved bookings. These include reserved ticket purchases, live train tracking, e-catering, and grievance redressal. To encourage uptake, a 3 percent discount on bookings will apply from January 14.