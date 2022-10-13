US Tech firm fined for firing employee who refused to turn on webcam when working from home

US Tech firm fined $72,700 for firing employee who refused to turn on webcam | Twitter

According to a report in Fortune Magazine, Dutch court has ordered US company Chetu to pay a fired employee $72,700 in compensation after the employee was fired for not turning the webcam on while working from home.

The Florida-based telemarketing firm fired the employee for objecting to being watched for nine hours per day by a programme that required screen sharing and webcam streaming.

The Dutch court in a ruling against the US software corporation found that "requiring remote staff to keep their webcam on constitutes human right violation." The court also cited the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and said, "Video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee's private life."

The remote employee claimed that he felt uneasy being under continuous observation by the company during a virtual training program and he felt that it was an invasion of his privacy. The employee's laptop screen was also to be shared as part of the monitoring and the Florida-based firm let him go, blaming him for refusal to work and insubordination.

The firm now has to pay a compensation of $72,700 to the former remote staff employee from the Netherlands for the court costs and back wages. The company will also have to pay the employee's wages, unused vacation days and other costs. They must also remove the employee's non-compete clause.