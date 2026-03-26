US-Iran AI War: Video Of Missile Striking Baal-Headed Statue Of Liberty Goes Viral | X

As the US-Iran conflict escalates on the ground, a parallel war is raging on screens worldwide. A high-quality AI-generated propaganda video targeting the Statue of Liberty has now gone viral on social media. Multiple AI videos have been released in the past as well, sources of which are unknown, targetting US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing millions of views and reactions across social media platforms.

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US-Iran AI war: Baal-headed Statue of Liberty

The most explosive entry in the parallel AI war is this latest minute-long clip titled 'One Vengeance For All'. The video opens with a montage of alleged US crimes across generations - Native American dispossession, the atomic bombings of Japan, Vietnam, the Middle East conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Gaza, and Palestine.

Each chapter is represented by a victim looking skyward - a Native American man, a child from Hiroshima, men from Yemen and Vietnam, a young girl linked to the Epstein Island controversy, and civilians from Gaza. All individuals look into the sky before an Iranian missile appears, flying toward its target and destroying it completely.

The climax is its most provocative element. The Statue of Liberty is shown transformed. Her head replaced by the horned head of Baal, the ancient Biblical idol, and she is seen holding the Talmud instead of the Declaration of Independence.

This AI video has gone viral, with some users calling out the propoganda up front, while others coming in support of Iran.

Iran has reportedly deployed a sophisticated and rapidly evolving arsenal of AI-generated videos - sharp, stylised, and strategically targeted - that are going viral for their production quality, cultural fluency, and pointed messaging. From LEGO animations mocking Trump's alleged Epstein ties to a missile destroying a Baal-headed Statue of Liberty, Tehran's propaganda machine has entered uncharted digital territory.

Analysts at Clemson University note that 'the propaganda includes memes and cartoons that aren't meant to be perceived as real but are very good at spreading political messaging.'