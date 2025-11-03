 Union Ministers Hail ISRO For Successful Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 Aboard Bahubali Rocket LVM3-M5
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechUnion Ministers Hail ISRO For Successful Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 Aboard Bahubali Rocket LVM3-M5

Union Ministers Hail ISRO For Successful Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 Aboard Bahubali Rocket LVM3-M5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "Well done ISRO, as it has “kept crossing several milestones and your pursuit shall see many more achievements. My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO”.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Union Ministers as well as ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on Sunday hailed the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. | X @JM_Scindia

New Delhi: Union Ministers as well as ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on Sunday hailed the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, that will significantly strengthen space-based communications, connectivity, and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "Well done ISRO, as it has “kept crossing several milestones and your pursuit shall see many more achievements. My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO”.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said India’s space odyssey has scaled yet another milestone.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ISRO and our brilliant scientists on the successful launch of CMS-03, India’s heaviest communication satellite. A shining example of how innovation, dedication, and vision continue to propel Bharat’s space sector to greater heights, touching lives and strengthening national progress,” Scindia posted on X.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition
Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History, Says Ruling Will Decide Nation’s Economic Fate
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History, Says Ruling Will Decide Nation’s Economic Fate
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! MMRDA Plans 21-km Double-Decker Flyover Connecting Bhiwandi Via Kalyan
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! MMRDA Plans 21-km Double-Decker Flyover Connecting Bhiwandi Via Kalyan
Commercial Vehicle Maker Ashok Leyland Inks Pact With Punjab National Bank For Dealer Finance
Commercial Vehicle Maker Ashok Leyland Inks Pact With Punjab National Bank For Dealer Finance
Read Also
X Erupts After ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 India Win: Conversations Surge 456.5% As Indian...
article-image

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that “Bahubali” as it is being popularly referred, “LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from the Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)”.

“ISRO continues to script one success after another… Thanks PM Narendra Modi for the unflinching government support,” he posted on X.

The LVM3-M5, also known as the ‘Bahubali’ rocket, lifted off carrying the CMS-03 satellite and successfully placed it into its intended orbit. The launch marks a new chapter in India’s space journey, underlining the country’s self-reliance in developing and deploying advanced space assets.

“ISRO has successfully launched the heaviest GEO communication satellite from Indian soil. The Indian space sector is soaring high to provide valuable services to the user community in and around the Indian region,” said Dr Narayanan.

Read Also
OnePlus Unveils New Gaming Technology Ahead Of OnePlus 15 Launch: Top New Features
article-image

ISRO’s launch of CMS-03, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket from Sriharikota, was described by experts as a “monumental achievement,” once again demonstrating the growing prowess in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic and communication purposes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over One Lakh Tech Employees Laid Off Across 218 Firms In 2025 As AI-driven Restructuring Reshapes...

Over One Lakh Tech Employees Laid Off Across 218 Firms In 2025 As AI-driven Restructuring Reshapes...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulate Indian Women's Cricket Team After...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulate Indian Women's Cricket Team After...

'India No Longer Consumer Of Technology, But Pioneer In Technology-Driven Transformation,' PM Modi...

'India No Longer Consumer Of Technology, But Pioneer In Technology-Driven Transformation,' PM Modi...

Zupee Acquires AI Startup Nucanon To Expand Into Interactive Storytelling

Zupee Acquires AI Startup Nucanon To Expand Into Interactive Storytelling

Phonepe Protect Feature Rolled Out To Safeguards Users From Making Fraudulent Transactions

Phonepe Protect Feature Rolled Out To Safeguards Users From Making Fraudulent Transactions