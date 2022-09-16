e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTwitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on Sep 21

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on Sep 21

The Edit Tweet feature lets people make changes to their tweet after it's been published.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Twitter is set to roll out its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature on September 21, which will be available first for its Blue subscribers who pay $4.99 per month.

The Edit Tweet feature lets people make changes to their tweet after it's been published.

Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.

Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet on Friday that the feature is likely to be rolled out to the public starting next week.

"Twitter is planning to begin the public test of editing tweets on Wednesday 9/21, per internal documents shared with me," he posted.

Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years to fix typos and grammatical errors.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced a small test for the Edit Tweet feature with an internal team first, before it rolls out the feature to the public.

"Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," said Twitter.

Twitter said it is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to also know how people might misuse the feature.

The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as "we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet".

"We'll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets," according to the company.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on Sep 21

Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on Sep 21

New 'Trojan' virus hacking mobile banking apps in India

New 'Trojan' virus hacking mobile banking apps in India

Vivo V25 5G launched in India 90Hz AMOLED display, 50MP selfie camera, colour-changing back; price,...

Vivo V25 5G launched in India 90Hz AMOLED display, 50MP selfie camera, colour-changing back; price,...

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Edge 30 Fusion...

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Edge 30 Fusion...

The best-guaranteed returns investment options to meet your financial goals

The best-guaranteed returns investment options to meet your financial goals