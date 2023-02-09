Twitter, Facebook, Instagram down world wide for multiple users

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram down world wide | Photo: Unsplash

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are apparently unavailable to thousands of users worldwide. Users in the US reported number of outages.

You are above the daily limit for posting tweets, according to an error message received by a number of Twitter users who were trying to submit new tweets.

The Twitter support staff stated that they are aware of the problem and are trying to address it.

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," Twitter support said.

The glitch appears as Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk has reduced the personnel since taking over the business in October, raising questions about the service's survival with fewer engineers.

The complaints about the bug for Twitter and Facebook on the two Meta platforms increased, according to the outage monitoring service Downdetector.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported mistakes, while Instagram users reported around 7,000 incidences.

Messenger, Facebook's online chat platform, has received complaints from users.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)