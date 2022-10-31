Twitter Chief Elon Musk wants to revive short-video app Vine | PTI

New Twitter boss Elon Musk has started a poll on Twitter asking if he should revive the microblogging site's short-form video app Vine in the TikTok era.

Several users expressed their support for the poll. A user commented, "I think it would be a great idea to bring back Vine. It was a great platform for creative content and I think there is still a lot of potential there"

As of 6:00 pm IST 2,688,770 people have reacted to the poll with almost 70 per cent saying yes.

Vine was a six-second looping video clip sharing platform owned by Twitter. The company shut down the app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera that allowed users to shoot 6.5 seconds looping videos.

Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012, and as of 2016, the app had over 200 million active monthly users and more than 1.5 billion loops have been viewed since its inception.

Musk told Twitter employees that the platform needs to become more like TikTok if it wants to achieve his goal of reaching one billion users.

Meanwhile, Chinese short-form video app TikTok has become a key news source for its users and in the US, 33 per cent of its users now regularly get their news on the short-video app, up from 22 per cent in 2020.

With Inputs from IANS