 TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechTRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended deadlines for submitting comments on its interconnection regulation review. The new deadlines are December 15 for comments and December 29 for counter-comments, following requests from industry stakeholders for more time. TRAI also highlighted recent actions against spam and urged continued public reporting via the DND app.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29 | IANS

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadlines for stakeholders to submit their comments and counter-comments on its latest consultation paper regarding the review of existing regulations on interconnection, the Ministry of Communications said on Monday.

The consultation paper was released on November 10, with the original deadlines set for December 8 for comments and December 22 for counter-comments.

TRAI said it received multiple requests from industry bodies and stakeholders seeking more time to study the issues and prepare their submissions.

Read Also
What Exactly Went Wrong With The iPhone Air?
article-image

Considering these requests, the authority has now extended the deadline for written comments to December 15, and for counter-comments to December 29.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Model Who Could Face 15 Years Imprisonment In Bali For Breaking Anti-Pornography Laws; WATCH:
Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Model Who Could Face 15 Years Imprisonment In Bali For Breaking Anti-Pornography Laws; WATCH:
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers

“Keeping in view the requests received from industry association and stakeholders for an extension of time for submission of comments on the said consultation paper, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter-comments up to December 15 and December 29, respectively,” the ministry said.

Stakeholders can send their inputs in electronic form to Sameer Gupta, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing-I). The consultation aims to gather industry views on updating interconnection regulations to keep pace with evolving telecom technologies and market requirements.

Read Also
Gujarat Leads India's Smart Blue Harbours Revolution With AI, 5G Push
article-image

Meanwhile, the telecom regulatory body said last month that it has taken major action against spam and fraud in the telecom sector, disconnecting more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and blacklisting around one lakh entities over the past year.

According to the regulatory body, the actions were based on complaints filed by citizens, and the Authority has now urged people to continue reporting spam through the TRAI DND App to stop misuse of telecom services at the source.

According to the telecom regulator, many users believe that blocking unwanted numbers on their phones is enough.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

IMF Recognises India's UPI As World's Largest Retail Fast-Payment System By Volume

IMF Recognises India's UPI As World's Largest Retail Fast-Payment System By Volume

South Korea: Police Raid Coupang HQ Over Massive Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

South Korea: Police Raid Coupang HQ Over Massive Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users