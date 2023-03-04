Top 4 console games to indulge in this week

Void Terrarium 2

From the developers at Nippon Ichi Software comes the second instalment of the Void Terrarium series! The future is rooted in the past. In Void Terrarium 2, your mission to protect the last living human continues. Explore the toxic wasteland for critical supplies while exploring visions of the past in order to save the present. Then return to your terrarium safe zone to nurture and care for Toriko, the last living human, by curing her illnesses, maintaining and decorating the terrarium, and even dressing her up and playing games.

Available: PS4, Switch

Lucy Dreaming

The game follows a young girl, Lucy, with a sharp wit and a recurring nightmare. Her nightmares are rooted in a dark family secret. Playing as sharp-witted Lucy, you get to explore both dreams and reality to meet all the colourful characters who'll help you solve puzzles, gather clues and find a murderer. Lucy Dreaming is inspired and influenced by the classic 90s point & click adventure games, from its beautifully-realised pixel-art style to its irreverent, sarcastic humour. Delve into Lucy’s ever-expanding world as you explore a rich narrative, solve satisfying puzzles and discover hidden Easter eggs.

Available: Switch

Scars Above

This is a third-person sci-fi action adventure shooter game. It combines the rewarding feel of overcoming difficulty with a compelling and intricate story. It is set in a mysterious alien world. Earth is threatened by a colossal alien structure. Earthlings call it ‘The Metahedron’. The Sentient Contact Assessment and Response team (SCAR) - consisting of scientists and engineers - is sent to investigate. Things don’t go as planned and the Metahedron hauls the team across space onto a mysterious extrasolar planet. Playing the role of Dr Kate Ward - a SCAR member - who wakes up dazed, alone in a strange, hostile environment. Determined to survive, you set out to find your crew and unravel the mystery behind what’s happened.

Available on: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Phantom Brigade

Phantom Brigade is a hybrid real-time and turn-based tactical game, focusing on in-depth customisation and player-driven stories. As the last surviving squad of mech pilots, you must capture enemy equipment and facilities to level the playing field. Outnumbered and out-gunned, lead the Phantom Brigade through a desperate campaign to retake their war-torn homeland. Railguns, beam weapons, missiles, energy swords, and more! Rain destruction down upon your homeland’s invaders with weaponry salvaged from each enemy mech you defeat.

Available: PC

