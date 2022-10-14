Tesla Pi Phone may Debut by December this year

Tesla Pi Phone | The Tech Outlook

Tesla is all set to launch its first phone in December. According to online reports, the Tesla Pi Phone will go on sale by the end of this year. After successfully exploring cars and space the company is entering the smartphone market to give tough competition to smartphone companies like Samsung, Apple and more.

According to reports by The Tech Outlook, Tesla Pi will feature 6.7 inch OLED display, 458 PPI pixel density and a refresh rate of 120 HZ. The phone will arrive in the market in black colour with 8GB RAM and 512 GB storage and a triple camera setup with all cameras of 50MP. The phone with a 5000mAh battery will sport a front camera of 40 MP and will weigh about 240 grams.

The phone is expected to be priced between Rs 70,000 and 80,000 but confirmation on the same has not been received yet.

According to rumours Tesla is expected to include solar panels inside the phone to allow charging without the use of an electrical power source. This rumour might turn out to be true as it is consistent with the company's environmentally conscious image.