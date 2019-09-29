Tech This Week

The Asus ROG gaming phone 2 made its way to India. The phone comes with a 120 MHz display, 6000 mAh battery, cooling chamber, up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two variants - 8GB/128GB at Rs. 37,999 and 12GB/512GB at 59,999.

Apart from the phone, multiple gaming accessories have been announced like Gamepad, mobile dock, TwinView 2, desktop dock, etc. The phone and its accessories will be available on Flipkart starting 30th September.

OnePlus TV

The much-awaited OnePlus TV has been announced in India. The 4K QLED TV from the smartphone brand starts at a premium price tag of Rs. 69,900 while the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 99,900. The 55-inch smart LED TV comes with in-built screen-casting, voice-enabled via Google Assistant. It will get software updates for three years.

HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite