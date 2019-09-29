Tech This Week

Asus ROG Phone 2 and Accessories
The Asus ROG gaming phone 2 made its way to India. The phone comes with a 120 MHz display, 6000 mAh battery, cooling chamber, up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two variants - 8GB/128GB at Rs. 37,999 and 12GB/512GB at 59,999.
Apart from the phone, multiple gaming accessories have been announced like Gamepad, mobile dock, TwinView 2, desktop dock, etc. The phone and its accessories will be available on Flipkart starting 30th September.
OnePlus TV
The much-awaited OnePlus TV has been announced in India. The 4K QLED TV from the smartphone brand starts at a premium price tag of Rs. 69,900 while the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 99,900. The 55-inch smart LED TV comes with in-built screen-casting, voice-enabled via Google Assistant. It will get software updates for three years.
HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite
The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is a tablet which features a 10.1-inch 1080P Full HD IPS screen, powered by a Kirin 659 SoC and supports a stylus that Huawei calls Mpen. It houses a 7,500mAh battery which comes with QuickCharge technology. The MediaPad M5 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant will be available on Flipkart exclusively from September 29 at a price of Rs. 21,990.
Redmi 8A
Xiaomi has announced a new budget centric smartphone the Redmi 8A. It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 3GB RAM and a 5000 mAh battery. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is priced at Rs. 6499 for the 2GB/32GB variant and the 3GB/32GB variant is priced at Rs. 6999.
