Tech Talk: Gaming phones

Mobile gaming saw a phenomenal rise in 2018-19. Apart from a lot of games, quite a few gaming-centric smartphones from global brands like Razer, Asus, ZTE Nubia, and Black Shark were launched. While for some it might be a novel concept but people who’ve been following technology can easily recall early pioneers like the good ol’ Nokia NGage, NGage QD, the first Android-powered Sony Xperia Play and the Acer Predator 6.

Unlike the phones we see now, the previous generation devices were bulky and primarily focused on offering dedicated gaming buttons. So, what is the reason that we see this trend rising from the ashes like a phoenix with more vigour and intent?

Well, the answer is simple, Gen-Z prefers to spend time on a single device rather than investing time and money on a gaming console and a computer separately. In fact, a study has revealed that a huge chunk of people play games on their phones almost five days a week and over 40% of them spend more than an hour daily killing those virtual enemies and monsters.