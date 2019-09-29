Tech Talk: Gaming phones

Mobile gaming saw a phenomenal rise in 2018-19. Apart from a lot of games, quite a few gaming-centric smartphones from global brands like Razer, Asus, ZTE Nubia, and Black Shark were launched. While for some it might be a novel concept but people who’ve been following technology can easily recall early pioneers like the good ol’ Nokia NGage, NGage QD, the first Android-powered Sony Xperia Play and the Acer Predator 6.
Unlike the phones we see now, the previous generation devices were bulky and primarily focused on offering dedicated gaming buttons. So, what is the reason that we see this trend rising from the ashes like a phoenix with more vigour and intent?
Well, the answer is simple, Gen-Z prefers to spend time on a single device rather than investing time and money on a gaming console and a computer separately. In fact, a study has revealed that a huge chunk of people play games on their phones almost five days a week and over 40% of them spend more than an hour daily killing those virtual enemies and monsters.
So, offering a multifunctional device, which has dedicated features for gaming - powerful processors, vibrant and responsive displays, massive in-built storage, 8-12 GIGs or memory, and colourful RGB lights to name a few, makes real sense.
The evolution of mobile games from Snake to the likes of Asphalt, PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, etc. has also been nothing less than fascinating. These new high-end multiplayer games have been a rage. A report from Statista suggests that India had approx. 80 million mobile gamers in 2017 and by 2023 the number are expected to reach 176 million users.
The economics associated with e-gaming is also another parameter which drives this innovation. The scale of e-gaming contests and the prize money associated with these competitions is simply mind-boggling. NASSCOM says that India’s mobile games market will be worth $1.1 billion in next couple of years. With so much opportunity, more than a few international brands are looking to boost the industry by creating localised content.
Apart from the internal specifications which even includes a dedicated cooling system to keep the temperature under control, there is an entire ecosystem of add-on accessories which offer an enhanced gaming experience. Accessories like external controllers, docking stations, dedicated CPU cooler, etc. can help users enjoy uninterrupted gaming for extended hours.
Also, social networks for gamers have revolutionised the entire gaming landscape. Platforms like Twitch, Steam, Discord, etc. not only allows gamers to stream their gaming session but helps them earn a handful amount of money as well.
End Note
Gaming phones are here to stay, and these phones will only get more popular and affordable from here. Black Shark 2 and the recently launched Asus ROG phone 2 are priced way below the regular flagship phones even though these phones have way powerful internals. Need more reasons to get colourful fancy-looking gaming phone instead of the boring run of the mill designs?
