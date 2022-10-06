Tech giants breaking digital market rules to face penalty. / Representative image | Twitter

If the preliminary government discussions lead to a planned new law then the tech giants in the digital markets will have to follow a set of proposed behavioural norms. This will ensure that digital markets remain competitive and the companies that have established themselves in the industry do not abuse their power. In case of violation of these norms the tech companies will have to face penalties.

According to reports, two parliamentary standing committees have examined the need for ‘dos and don'ts’ for businesses in the digital economy and there are also discussions on the formation of the Digital Markets Act. This act would prescribe the behavioural norms for the tech giants and propose a code of conduct that will outline the standards that they must meet in terms of ethical conduct.

These guidelines will be applicable based on reach and will not likely apply universally in segments like social media platforms, search engines and e-commerce. It would also prohibit practices like ‘self-preferencing’ by e-commerce platforms and using user data to compete in the market.

The organisations breaching the act would be penalised. The penalty would most likely be linked to how much money the defaulting business made during the years in which they were at fault.

The proposals would be finalised based on reports by the two Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The development comes at a time when the government is looking to strictly regulate and punish violations by tech giants. The government has already begun an inter-ministerial dialogue for consultations on legislation to regulate the collection and usage of data by big tech companies.

Besides the proposal to formulate a new Act, the panel also suggested introducing certain guidelines in the Competition Act to address concerns surrounding the new-age digital companies.