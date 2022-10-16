Spotify expected to announce new Platinum plan

Spotify may soon launch a new platinum plan with HiFi, playlist pro and more. |

Spotify had earlier last year declared that the music app would soon support 'music in CD-quality, lossless audio format.' But there was no indication regarding the same from the company until recently when it was reported that the feature may soon be coming as a part of a new Platinum tier subscription.

After the cancellation of Spotify Premium for Apple Music post 10 years of service, 9to5Mac reader Drew shared information regarding a survey that details the company's upcoming subscription tiers available and enquiries if the user would switch back "in the next 30 days" for one of the features.

The information shared also included some screenshots showcasing the benefits of the Platinum tier. The features that will be available to subscribers in addition to the Individual plans features are HiFi, Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro, Playlist Pro and limited-ad Spotify podcast.

The plan in the US will cost $19.99 per month for one account. The Indian costs are yet to be released but they will likely be less costly just like the Individual plans.

The company is yet to give a confirmation on this new plan.