Snapchat rolls out parental control in India

Snapchat brings parental control in India | Photo credit: IANS

After testing parental control in the U.S. and other countries Snapchat is introducing the same in India. This feature will help parents and guardians get insight on how their teens between 13-18 are using the app.

Family Center is the in-app tool that will let the parents and guardians review who their teens are talking to and what messages they have sent over the course of the last week. Though, the exact content of the messages will not be revealed. This will enable the users to report potential abuse and safety concerns to Snap’s Trust and Safety team to review.

Parents and guardians will have to install the app on their devices and then using an opt-in invite process link their accounts to those of their teens. Once you have linked the accounts you can access the tool with all its controls either from the Snapchat app’s Profile Settings or by searching for 'family center’ in the search section.

The company said it is working with local nonprofits FXB India Suraksha and CyberPeace Foundation to launch this feature in India. They will closely work with both organizations to make changes and add new parental controls.

The company plans to make more changes over the coming months. They are planning to bring new features to Family Center that include new content controls for parents. Using this in-app tool in the future the teens will also be able to inform their parents when they report an account or a piece of content to the platform.

Uthara Ganesh, Public Policy Head, India, Snap in a prepared statement said, “Snapchat is a central communications tool for so many young Indians, and as our community continues to grow, we know parents and caregivers want additional ways to help keep their teens safe. Our new in-app Family Center tool will help parents get more insight into who their teens are friends with on Snapchat, to help foster positive conversations about online safety while respecting the privacy and autonomy of teens.”

With the upcoming World Mental Health Day and Bullying Prevention Month, the company is also launching bully prevention and mental health campaigns globally. In India, Snap will be partnering with nonprofit Sangath for these campaigns.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Snap has over 109 million monthly active users, making India an important market for the company.