Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 India launch on August 10: Here are the top 5 features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 India launch today: Here are the top 5 features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be unveiled on August 10, 2022, in India. As the name goes, it will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from last year. Ahead of the launch, the rumour mill has revealed almost everything about the device.

Here are the top 5 features that the Z Fold 4 will offer:

Renewed Design

The leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have revealed that it will look similar to the Z Fold 3. However, it is rumoured to feature a thinner hinge and offer a better aspect ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch inner foldable display that offers a 5:4 aspect ratio. It has a 6.2-inch cover display with a 24.5:9 aspect ratio. Reports have revealed that the Z Fold 4 will feature the same-sized inner and outer displays. However, it will offer an internal screen ratio of 6:5 and an external screen ratio of 23.1:9. Hence, the Z Fold 4 will be a shorter and wider device as compared to its predecessor.

Improved Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is the most powerful flagship chipset available on the market. The device is expected to arrive in 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage variants. Both models are expected to offer 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Better Cameras

It appears that, like the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 will offer a 4-megapixel under-display camera for the inner screen and a 10-megapixel front camera. The main improvement will be the rear camera setup, as it is expected to feature an OIS-enabled main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS support.

S Pen support

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with support for the S Pen stylus. However, it won’t feature a dedicated storage slot for it. Instead, it is expected to offer a case that can house the S Pen along with the device.

Intuitive UI for Multi-tasking

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will run on Android 12 OS with One UI custom skin on top. Apps that are opened on the cover screen will seamlessly transition into a bigger interface when the device is opened to access the inner display. It will also allow users to open three windows on the main screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced with a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. The Z Fold 4 may arrive with a slightly higher base price. It is likely to come in three colours: green, beige, and black. It is expected to go on sale on August 25th, 2022. Those who are interested can pre-reserve the Z Fold 4 through Samsung India’s website.