Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 India launch tomorrow: Here are the top 5 features you need to know

Opening the device will reveal its 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and narrow bezels.

Anvinraj ValiyatharaUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on August 10, 2022. Several reports have revealed almost everything about the Z Flip 4.

Read on to know the top 5 features of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell phone.

Compact design

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from last year. It will continue to flaunt a dual-tone design. The rear side of the device has a 1.9-inch cover display, which can be used as a viewfinder for the main cameras while taking selfie shots and checking notifications. Since it is a clamshell device, it can be folded to make it more compact. Hence, it can be a perfect device for someone who is looking for a compact phone.

Foldable Display

Opening the device will reveal its 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with a punch-hole design and narrow bezels. It will have a resolution of FHD+, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Flagship Performance

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be at the helm of the Z Flip 4. It will be available with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage configurations such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Longer Battery Life

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 3,300 mAh battery. However, the Z Flip 4 is expected to house a bigger 3,700 mAh battery, which promises a longer battery life. It will support 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Impressive Cameras

The Z Flip 4’s rear camera setup will have a 12-megapixel m ain camera with an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus, and OIS support. It is coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was priced at Rs. 84,999 at launch. Hence, it appears that the Z Flip 4 may start with a sub-Rs 90,000 price tag. It is said to come in colour variants like Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold.

