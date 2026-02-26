Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India Starts At ₹1,39,999: How To Avail Pre-Order Benefits Of Up To ₹20,000 On 512GB Storage Variant |

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has launched in India and is up for pre-orders on Samsung India and other partnered e-commerce stores. As part of its pre-order offers, Samsung is offering serveral deals and discounts on all of its models, including the most premium variant. The highlight is that the 512GB storage option is being sold for the price of the 256GB model, effectively saving Rs. 20,000 for pre-ordered customers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order benefit

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 1,59,999. However, as part of the pre-order offers, the company is offering its 512GB storage model for Rs. 1,39,999. This means an instant Rs. 20,000 off if customers pre-order the device.

Apart from this instant price slash, Samsung is also offering up to Rs. 3,500 off if the Galaxy Buds 4 is bundled alongside. If you had pre-reserved the phone by paying Rs. 999 earlier, then those users are eligible to get an additional benefit worth Rs. 2,699 through the pre-reserve voucher.Samsung also claims to offer the highest online exchange value of up to Rs. 75,000 for your old smartphone.

There is no such price cut for the 1TB storage model, and it is currently up for pre-order for Rs. 1,89,999 only. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is listed in White, Black, Pink Gold, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate of up to120 Hz, and Vision Booster support. It includes Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection with an anti-reflective coating.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform customised for Galaxy, paired with RAM options of 12 GB or 16 GB and internal storage configurations of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB (no expandable card slot). It runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and is promised up to 7 major Android upgrades.

The rear camera system consists of a 200-megapixel wide-angle main sensor (f/1.4 aperture) with autofocus and 2x optical-quality zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/1.9), a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4), and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and up to 10x optical-quality zoom (f/2.9). The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor (f/2.2). Video recording supports up to 8K (4320p) resolution.

The battery has a 5000mAh capacity, with support for Super-Fast Charging 3.0 (up to 60W wired, reaching approximately 75 percent in 30 minutes under lab conditions), along with wireless charging.

Dimensions are 163.6x78.1x7.9 mm, with a weight of 214 grams. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. Other features encompass an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and enhanced thermal management via a redesigned vapor chamber.