Revolutionary Proton therapy cures businessman's lung cancer

FPJ Correspondent

A revolutionary new therapy has helped a 62-year-old businessman from Mumbai to overcome his lung cancer.

Prabodh Parit underwent proton beam therapy (PBT) treatment at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai, which has also helped eradicate thoracic cancer in 10 other patients from Maharashtra since 2019.

Over the years, doctors have recommended PBT as a sophisticated form of radiation therapy with no side-effects.

In India, the estimated number of cancer cases in 2022 was 14,61,427. Oncologists said over 800 patients in India have been treated with PBT and the outcome has generally been good.

Palit had complained of bleeding nose, cough and fatigue, which was later detected as lung cancer. There was minimal response even after two cycles of chemotherapy. As higher radiation wouldn’t have been safe, he was referred to APCC, where even though radiation was given in high but safe doses were delivered to the lung and heart. The procedure was performed by Dr Srinivas Chilukuri.

A patient from Surat, Navadiya Jemin Mansukhbhai, 25, was also treated with a successful outcome at APCC for a rare brain tumour.

What is PBT therapy?

According to the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC), over 24,000 people succumb to brain tumours every year. So far, the APCC has treated 336 such cases, 45 of which have been from Maharashtra.

Dr Chilukuri said APCC has the latest PBS technology, which enables them to deliver highly focused protons, spot-by-spot and layer-by-layer, encompassing the entire tumour with a reduced or even no dose to the adjacent healthy tissues.

“Proton therapy reduces immediate and long-term side effects of treatment in many patients, leading to not just an improvement in survival but also survivorship,” he said.

