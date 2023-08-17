Reinstating The Fact That Cybersecurity Is The Most Essential Form Of Security Is Rohan Gaikwad’s New Concept, 'Cyber In Tribal'

Cyber in Tribal is about bringing digitalization into the tribal zones, focusing on three key elements.

There are a few people who talk the talk, and many others walk the walk. If anything, people must make efforts to belong to the latter category, where they do not just say things to impress others but take actions that go ahead in building better societies and lives of people. Who better than Rohan Gaikwad, a top cybersecurity expert, TEDx speaker, social activist, and founder of his NGO NYRA (Nurture Youth Reforms Association), to serve as an example here? Well, Rohan has remained a force of positive action all his life, and to continue doing that, he ensures to introduce new programs, initiatives and concepts to help him and his team reach their visions.

This time they are back in the news for “Cyber in Tribal,” a new concept under his NGO NYRA (Nurture Youth Reforms Association), where most attention is driven toward the importance of cybersecurity, which they consider as the most important form of security in today’s day and age, where everything revolves around the digital world. However, he says that not all are technologically sound to understand all of this, which leads to cybercrimes and the like. Hence, he thought to introduce something that could protect people from the same. That is why they have built a website to guide common people about cybercriminals, ways to avoid thefts, protection against these crimes, and to increase overall awareness amongst them. All of this will be provided to them for free. Coined by Rohan himself, the concept stands unique in its own way.

“Cyber in tribal is a concept that we have designed to bring digitalization, strong electricity, telephone connections, and computer systems in the tribal zone,” he says. Adding further, he shares that they will also provide people with knowledge and educate them about new tech while providing job opportunities. However, he highlights three key elements of this project.

Cyber Kendra: These centres will be set up across tribal areas, where consultations about technology and how to use it will be provided. They will also teach them various ways to simplify their life.

Cyber Training: Here, technical and cyber training for school teachers, college professors, and educated youth about cyber security will be provided, and solutions to get out of cybercrimes and how to protect their community against these crimes will also be taught.

Digital Maidan: A garden-like space will be created with free WiFi, a digital open library, Xerox machines etc., so that kids can come, read a book, make a copy if they want and take it with them. This will enable kids to have full access to knowledge at their fingertips.

Cyber in Tribal indeed serves as a unique concept built for bringing in a better change in tribal areas, says Rohan Gaikwad (@rohanz786).

Read Also FPJ Cyber Secure: 10 Ways to Keep Your Passwords Safe from Hackers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)