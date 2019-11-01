PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Headgear, Guns, Emotes, Skins, and more

The Season 9 will end on November 9 and it is expected that Season 10 will come in a few days after that. Currently, PUBG Mobile Season 9 is in full swing, but leaks surrounding the next season have already started pouring in.

PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are yet to officially announce the release date of Season 10, but a trio of video leaks claim to give us a glimpse of what comes next. The Season 10 update will reportedly bring a host of new emotes, skins, and outfits that go with the wasteland theme. There are also a variety of costumes, some of which seem to match with a previously leaked video which included a bunch of headgear. Some of them include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set, and so on. Further, details about the pricing of Season 10 Royale Pass and the rewards that come with it have also been unearthed.

We have come across a trio of video leaks from Classified YT and noted PUBG Mobile tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming documenting the new elements that will arrive with season 10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 will reportedly bring a new submachine gun called MP5K that will fire 9mm rounds and can be equipped with a host of other attachments. The MP5K will prove helpful in close-quarter combat, but it is tipped to offer minimal damage over long range.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update is also expected to kick off the Season 10, introducing the Season 10 Royale Pass. As usual, the leaks tip the Season 10 Elite Pass will be priced at 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Pass will set buyers back by 1800 UC. The leaks also tease a tonne of new items for PUBG Mobile Season 10 such as new emotes, M249 season 10 skin , Season 10 parachute skin, upgradable M416 skin in a new event, a radioactive outfit, and an exclusive outfit when players reach gold tier.