Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Mini To Launch On November 17: What To Expect

Oppo Reno 15 series is all set to make its debut on 17 November. The lineup includes the Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and a new rumoured Oppo Reno 15 Mini. The smartphones will see slight upgrades from the Oppo Reno 14 series launched earlier this year.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Launch timeline

The official unveiling of the Oppo Reno 15 series will take place at 7pm local time in China, which is 4:30 PM IST. The event aligns with the Double Eleven shopping festival. Pre-orders for the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are already open on Oppo's e-shop in China. Full details on pricing and global availability will follow the launch. Reports suggest that Indian market will see the launch of the series sometime late in December.

Oppo Reno 15 series: Colour options and storage

The standard Reno 15 comes in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. It offers multiple configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

The Reno 15 Pro is available in Starlight Bow, Canele Brown, and Honey Gold. Its options include:12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and16GB RAM + 1TB storage.

Oppo Reno 15: Expected specifications

Coming to the rumoured specifications, the Oppo Reno 15 is likley to feature a 6.32 inch 1.5K 120Hz LTPS straight screen, powered by the Dimensity 8450 chipset. Its camera setup includes a 200-megapixel HP5 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel JN5 periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, complemented by a 50-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 6200mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC charging, housed in a metal frame with an optical fingerprint scanner. The device offers IP69 and IP68 durability certification, a USB 2.0 port, measures 7.99mm in thickness, and weighs 187g, delivering a perfect balance of design and performance.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.78 inch 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED display and run on the Dimensity 8450 chipset. It is expected to include a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel HP5 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 59-megapixel JN5 periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. The device is tipped to house a 6300mAh battery with rumoured 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, NFC support, and an aluminium frame. It may come with a USB 2.0 port, IP69 and IP68 durability certification, measure 7.65mm in thickness, and weigh 205g. These specifications remain unconfirmed.