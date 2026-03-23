OnePlus May Not Launch Any Flagship Phones In India Moving Forward; Likely To Stick To Only Budget & Mid-Range Devices

Oneplus 15 |

OnePlus has been in choppy waters since a few months. Reports of it winding down in global markets have been doing the rounds, and now new information suggests that OnePlus 15 was the flagship smartphone to launch in India. There will be no OnePlus 16 launch in the Indian market.

Prominent industry tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X that the brand is set to shut down operations in select global markets - and that India, one of its largest markets, will be restricted to budget and mid-range offerings going forward. His post explicitly stated that China operations will remain unaffected, while customers in the US, UK, and EU face the worst of the fallout.

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OnePlus is shutting down in global markets

Brar, who has a consistent track record on OnePlus-related developments, posted, "OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets. China business will stay unaffected. India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products. Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers." The post stopped short of giving a timeline but was unambiguous in its messaging - the era of OnePlus as a global flagship contender is, for all practical purposes, over.

This is a significant escalation from Brar's earlier hints. In January, he had already reported that the global launch of the OnePlus Open 2 had been cancelled, and that there was nearly a 90 percent chance that the OnePlus 15s had been cancelled for India as well.

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Netizens in India react

Tech community handle Gadgetsdata reposted Brar's claim, calling it a significant development for Indian consumers who had hoped to see the OnePlus 16 or a future flagship on Indian shelves. The community response was swift.

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Tech commentator Nikhil added a telling data point- stocks of the OnePlus 15 across major Indian e-commerce platforms are now rapidly going out of stock - suggesting consumers are panic-buying the last available flagship in anticipation of no future replacements.

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Oppo has already begun cancelling the OnePlus 2026 product lineup and has plans to exit the North American and European markets, with some Asian markets also on the chopping block. OnePlus's market share in India collapsed from 6.1 percent in 2023 to 3.9 percent in 2024, according to IDC data, as rivals Vivo, Realme, and Apple ate into its core audience from every direction.

The OnePlus 16 may reportedly go China-exclusive, leaving global fans in the dark - a detail that, paired with Brar's latest post, paints a grim picture for loyalists.

We have contacted OnePlus regarding these developments and will update this copy once we hear back.