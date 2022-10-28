OnePlus is testing Android 13-based OxygenOS in India/ Representative Image | Photo: IANS

OnePlus is rolling out Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 exclusively in India. This new software version will be available to OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T users.

OnePlus claims that the current version of OxygenOS 13 is not stable and the users are bound to face bugs. If users are still interested in trying out the new Android 13 features then OnePlus has advised them to back up the data.

The company is yet to give a clarification on when all the users will get the Android 13 update.

How to download Android 13 on the OnePlus 10T 5G?

As this is a beta version you can download it only if you have a running OxygenOS 12 version. Once you have the OxygenOS 12 version then you can download the designated ROM upgrade zip package that is available on the OnePlus Community Forum. Then copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage and open your settings. In the settings section go to about devices and click on version. Then you have to click the Build number 7 times after which you can enter the password that will enable the developer mode. Once this is done go to settings again and open about devices. Click on up to date and then press the top right button. Once a box opens click on Local install then check the corresponding installation package option and press extract. After this click on Upgrade and System.

In case it is very unstable and you want to roll it back then you can download the rollback zip package and follow the same process.

Features of Android 13-based OxygenOS

Android 13 has a new design language that includes Aquamorphic Design themed colours and new animations. With this version you can see the 'Meeting Assistant' and other large files on the home screen. It will also blus sensitive information in screenshots and give an optimised security.