Nothing Phone 4a Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch On March 5

Nothing Phone 4a is all set to launch on March 5. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing the arrival, and the latest teaser gives us a full look at the back of the device. While framing seems to be similar to the Nothing Phone 3a, the back panel design seems to have changed. The Nothing Phone 4a will launch on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 GMT (4pm IST). The event will be livestreamed from Central Saint Martins in London via nothing.tech.

In a new post on X, Nothing shared the first look of the Phone 4a. The smartphone sees the same horizontal capsule-shaped module sitting in the centre, but the unique design around it has changed. The entire design language of the phone has changed at the back, a shift from the predecessor, which had a unique back panel design.

Nothing has kept the overall aesthetic, but has tweaked it a bit for its successor. Possibly the biggest change is the glyph bar (with separately controllable LEDs) sits at the extreme right. Apart from the back panel, Nothing revealed little else about the phone.

Nothing Phone 4a leaked specifications

Leaked specifications include a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The phone is likley to feature a 50-megapixel OIS camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens as well.

The phone is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 4a is rumoured to come with IP65 water and dust resistance.