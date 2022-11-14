Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds go on sale in India today with introductory discount on Flipkart | Nothing Inc.

Nothing recently launched the Ear (stick) at Rs 8,499, that will be available in India on Myntra and Flipkart from November 17. This is the second product in the UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing. But, Nothing has announced a limited stock drop on Flipkart and Myntra on November 14, at 12 pm.

Introductory Offer

The Nothing Earbuds are available today with an introductory offer of Rs 1,000 flat discount on the existing Nothing customers on the Ear (stick). This was announced by Nothing India vice president and general manager Manu Sharma. Though the discount is only available on Flipkart and it will also be available on November 17 when the sales open.

Features of Nothing Ear

The Nothing Ear (stick) is a pair of wireless half in-ear wireless earbuds with transparent design like its other devices. It comes in a cool cylindrical case that rolls to open and close, which is quite similar to a lipstick. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and are dust and water resistant. The earbuds sport a 12.6mm audio drivers and will support up to 29 hours of battery life with a charging case. It also supports 7 hours of music playback.

It also has fast charging, though there is no wireless charging. The company claims that the earphones will have 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charge.

The ear buds also have three microphones on each bud that will let you have wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. You can also play, pause, skip using the press control feature. It also has voice assistance and change volume functions.

If you are a Nothing Phone (1) user, then you can make use of additional features like adjusting EQ settings, customised gesture control and find my earbuds function. Other smartphones can also access these features with the help of the Nothing X app.