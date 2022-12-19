'Naman Cricket' is Driving cricket transformation through innovative data

Cricket is one of the most watched sports around the world. While it is more of a pastime in other places, the way Indian fans watch and consume cricket is completely different. The fans have an emotional attachment to their team or players. They love it whenever their favorite team or player goes big and even go through a series of emotions when their favorite fails. However, nowdays analysts have taken a front seat, who come up with some interesting data regarding the game results etc and they back their analyses with a set of data that they churn out from different sources and Naman Cricket is one of the best analysts across the country, who has been on-point with his analyses in Fantasy Cricket and his results speaks a lot more about him.



The country sees it as more of a religion and goes to a greater extent to keep in check with the game. Over the years, the game has seen several highs and lows but kept evolving. The Test matches to the T20 tournaments and then The Hundred to today's T10 leagues- You name it.

With the change in dynamics, the fans have found ways to evolve along with the game and today, the way they see the game is different from what it used to be.

With the level of momentum, the game is gaining, the industries are trying to make use of it as well, thereby, changing the way the fans get engaged with it. Enter the numbers game.

From live background data on players, current statistics, and other aspects that immerse fans in sports, cricket has changed and will forever change how we interact with our favourite sporting events. Fantasy games have become consumers of data, and their analysis has provided a high level of entertainment and interaction.



In recent times, numerous fascinating technologies have taken over the game focusing on improving fan experience through real-time information disbursement and data collection. They are keeping the fans in check with the numbers and statistics of their favourite players or team. Major fantasy games providers like Dream11 played an important hand in helping out fans get closer to the game. This emerging trend has also helped several people to kick start their careers in sports as cricket analysts and experts.



Today, there are several Telegram channels and other social media handles that are helping out fans to win big fantasy contests. They provide fantasy teams for the fans and other tips that would help their followers to win.

Among such social media handles, Naman Cricket are making waves in recent times. With more than million of subscribers on the Telegram channel, Naman Cricket provides free predictions for all the matches. Interestingly, they also help their followers out with toss and session prediction, something we don't often see.



During match days, engaging with fans is easier for handles like Naman Cricket because there will be fantasy contests and tips that follow, but the real trouble is during off-season days. There is always a chance that the followers might leave if there is not much entertainment, and of course, it takes a lot to maintain huge numbers.



One such way of engaging with followers is by sharing the on-field and off-field stories of cricketers and the latest happenings in the game. Handles like Naman Cricket get it right out there and feed the fans exciting news and stories that fans would love to see. With the service levels provided by these social media handles, the future looks bright for sports fans and the sporting industry alike.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.