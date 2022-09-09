Motorola, Realme, iQOO to launch 7 new phones next week, check all details here

The Amazon Great India Festival 2022 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 online shopping festivals will be held later this month (September). Both retailers are yet to disclose the exact sale period of their shopping events. Meanwhile, smartphone OEMs are busy launching new phones in India. In the next week, as many as seven new smartphones from mainstream brands like Motorola, Realme, and iQOO are going to debut in the Indian market.

Here is a look at the upcoming smartphone launches.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo

At 12 pm on September 13, Motorola will launch three new smartphones, the Edge 30 Ultra, the Edge 30 Fusion, and the Edge 30 Neo. The Ultra model will debut as India’s first 200-megapixel camera phone. Its other highlights include a 144Hz P-OLED curved-edge display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, a 60-megapixel front camera, and 200-megapixel triple rear cameras. It is likely to cost around Rs 60,000 in India.

The Edge 30 Fusion is expected to rival affordable flagship phones priced around Rs 40,000. It will come with key features like a 144Hz P-OLED curved-edge display, Snapdragon 888 Plus, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and 68W charging. The Edge 30 Neo will be a compact phone featuring a 6.28-inch P-OLED display, Snapdragon 695, 64-megapixel dual cameras, and 68W charging.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will also debut at 12:30 pm on September 13. It will be an entry-level smartphone featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. It is likely to cost around Rs 8,000.

Realme C30s

The Realme C30s is also an entry-level phone, which is scheduled to launch at 12:30 pm on September 14. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, a 5,000mAh battery, a single camera on the back, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It is speculated to start at Rs 7,999.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is also scheduled to launch on September 14. It will break cover as the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1-powered smartphone. Some of its other highlights include a 120Hz LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and a 50-megapixel main camera with eye-autofocus support. It may debut as one of the most affordable 5G phones in India with a starting price of Rs 13,499.

Realme GT Neo 3T

The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to launch on September 16. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging, and 64-megapixel triple rear cameras. The Neo 3T is likely to arrive at a sub-Rs 30,000 price.