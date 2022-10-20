Microsoft launches Windows 11 OS update to make everyday tasks easier

Microsoft Windows to grow smart and detect dates to add to the calendar. | Microsoft

American multinational technology corporation Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 OS adding multiple new features to make everyday life easier. This update is available for users that can choose an optional non-security preview release. As per GSM Arena, a wider rollout can be expected next month along with a security update.

Some of these features that were added by Microsoft were promised by them earlier while the others were requested by the users. The features that were requested by the users include quick access to Task Manager by right-clicking on the Taskbar.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of tabs in Windows' default File Explorer. It works just like a modern web browser where users can open different file directories shown in tabs at one time.

Using the deeper OneDrive integration users can track changes and comments across shared files. Windows 11 can now suggest commonly used actions and contacts with whom you share files frequently.

The system can also recognise future dates so that users can click and add events to their Calendar or other types of texts like numbers, emails and more. If you receive a text Windows will highlight the phone link, Teams or Skype so that you can directly call them.

The Taskbar Overflow function is not new for Windows but now users can add more apps to the Taskbar and can see the remaining pinned apps with the 'overflow' button.

The new updates have also made file sharing to other devices easier. This also includes files stored on the local storage or even the desktop.

The Photo app is yet to receive a big update as the tech company plans to introduce a better gallery with simplified browsing, management and location sorting.

This announcement comes days after Microsoft launched its new Surface device and a few weeks after the launch of the Window 11 2022 update.