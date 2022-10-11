MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 for affordable 5G phones

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 1080 | MediaTek

MediaTek is unveiling a new mid-tier 5G-ready chipset called Dimensity 1080. The chipset will improve performance, efficiency and camera capabilities. MediaTek says that the devices powered by the new chipset are expected to hit the market sometime in Q4 of 2022.

The only major change that stands out the most is its camera abilities which can handle image data from sensors up to 200MP with the Imagiq ISP. With Imagiq ISP users can record 4K HDR videos in real-time.

This 5G chipset by MediaTek gets two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz for better performance. It will also support LPDDR5 memory and two-lane UFS 3.1 storage.

The Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) and the Artificial Processing Unit (APU) are still the same. The chipset is still built on a 6nm process and supports sub-6GHz 5G networks. There are also no new gaming-specific features and will use MediaTek's HyperEngine 3.0 network gaming engine. There may not be a major jump in the benchmark scores in comparison to the devices running the previous chip.