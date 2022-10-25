macOS Ventura now available: Top Features, how to download and more

Apple launches macOS Ventura | Apple

Apple has finally rolled out its big update for all Mac users on Monday. macOS 13 or macOS Ventura brings in tow a host of new features in Safari, all-new apps for Weather, iMessage and much more.

New Features

With the new update Mac users can now undo send and scheduled send mails and track mails using the Remind Me and Follow up features. The new update will also improve the search functionality in the Mail app.

Safari also gets a passkey feature that is designed to replace passwords and a new Shared Tab Groups feature that will help improve collaboration on Mac and enable users to share it with other users.

The new updates in the messaging app include SharePlay which allows sharing of movies and music and the ability to work on a file in the Message app and get activity updates. The new update will also allow users to edit a message, undo send and mark a message as unread. This feature is similar to the one available on iPhone.

Using the iCloud Shared Photo Library users will be able to share videos and photos with up to five family members through a separate library.

According to Apple, Stage Manager will help users automatically organise apps and windows by placing the active apps in the center and other apps on the left side of the screen. This feature will also enable grouping of apps to create a set of apps.

If during video calls users need better picture quality but don't want to invest in a webcam then they can use continuity camera to use iPhone as a Mac webcam. It also has a special Desk view that will use the ultra-wide feature of your iPhone and show everything that is on the desk during the video call. Users can also transfer a FaceTime call to Mac from an iPhone or the other way around.

Apple has also added a new Clock app that features timers, alarms and world clocks, and a Weather app that include hourly forecast, immersive annimations and detailed weather maps.

The system settings have also a redesign as it will now resemble the Settings apps on the iPhone.

How to update to macOS Ventura?

You can download macOS Ventura directly from the App Store on Mac or go to Software Update on your System Preferences and download macOS Ventura.

Devices supporting macOS Ventura

macOS Ventura update will be supported on the MacBook models launched in or after 2017. This includes MacBook Air models from 2018 or later, MacBook Pro models from 2017 or later, Mac Mini models from 2018 and Mac Pro variants launched in or after 2019. All iMac Pro and Mac Studio models will support the new update.