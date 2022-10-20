Lava to roll out 5G support for AGNI

AGNI 5G | Lava

Lava has announced the roll out of 5G FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) update for its flagship smartphone - AGNI 5G. Lava is one of the earliest mobile handset companies in India to enable 5G on its smartphones in the country.

5G will be available for Jio and Airtel users in cities where 5G services are provided. Airtel’s 5G services are currently available in 8 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Varanasi, Siliguri, and Hyderabad. While, Jio is testing its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Speaking on the roll out of FOTA update, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said, “It has always been our aim to provide frequent software updates to our users to enhance the overall experience. Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month.”

Lava had launched their first Indian 5G ready smartphone AGNI last year. The phone is powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (uMCP memory). Lava AGNI 5G has a large 5000 mAh battery and a 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with Wide Vine L1 integrated. The device also supports Liquid Cooling Technology.

The announcement comes days after top bureaucrats of the Indian government held a meeting with different network providers and smartphone companies to discuss the early adoption of 5G.

Even Nothing (1) supports Airtel 5G. They also recently released a new update to offer support to Jio 5G as well.