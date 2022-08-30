iPhone 14 series tipped to support 30W charging, satellite communication

Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series on September 7 globally. Even though the rumour mill has leaked a lot of information about the next-generation iPhones, it is still revealing its new details. New leaks show that the iPhone 14 series supports 30W fast charging and satellite communication.

iPhone 14 Pro series to support 30W charging

Leaked information shared by Twitter user DuanRui reveals that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a new 30W charger. The tipster said that a charger brand has started sending “new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series.” Earlier in March, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may release a new GaN (gallium nitride) charger with around 30W charging speed this year. The new charger is also expected to sport a new design.

He added that the "data cable given by the charger manufacturer is still the Lightning interface," which indicates that the iPhone 14 series will continue to feature the Lightning port. Apple is expected to switch to a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 series, arriving in 2023.

Support for satellite communication

Due to the rise of natural disasters and geopolitical crises in recent years, Kuo says that emergency messaging and voice services through satellite communication are likely to become the norm on smartphones.

Apple has conducted the hardware testing for satellite communication on the iPhone 14, claims the tipster. Hence, it appears that the iPhone 14 series will be the first phones from the brand to support satellite communication. Apple is most likely to partner with Globalstar for satellite communication. However, he added, "Whether iPhone 14 will offer satellite communication service depends on whether Apple and operators can settle the business model."

iPhone 14 Pro lineup to feature a new ultra-wide lens

Kuo said that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature a new ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor. This indicates that both iPhones will be able to capture brighter shots in low-light conditions. However, there is no word on its megapixel count. When it comes to the main camera, the iPhone 14 Pro series is likely to have a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.19 aperture and 8K resolution support.