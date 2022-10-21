iPhone 14 Pro Max assembled in India, not made in India

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max | Photo: Representative Image

It has been reported that Apple won't manufacture iPhone 14 Pro Max, its high-end model, in the country.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is reported to be manufactured in India according to several reports. It all started yesterday evening when a picture of a Chinese retail box for an iPhone 14 Pro Max went viral. Due to the unit's 'Assembled in India' label, confusion arose.

However, after looking at the said picture a senior technical advisor from Apple told a Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily reporter that the parts required for the iPhone are manufactured in China and are assembled in India. This means the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still made in China.

Reportedly, the tech giant is reducing its reliance on China for manufacturing products.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," the company said last month.

At its Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai, Foxconn assembles the new iPhone 14.

In this scenario, analysts predict that Apple will manufacture iPhone 15 in India and China simultaneously next year.

In 2017, Apple started manufacturing iPhone SE in India.

A number of Apple's most advanced iPhones are made in the country, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, at the Foxconn facility, while the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are assembled at Wistron.