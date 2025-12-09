 India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

India is set to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and AI leadership by 2035, leveraging its vast manpower, data, and scientific talent, officials said at IISF 2025. The IndiaAI Mission aims to train one crore youth and build indigenous AI models. Experts highlighted India’s progress in HPC, linguistic AI, and digital infrastructure, driving innovation toward Viksit Bharat@2047.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: India’s strength in manpower, data, and scientific curiosity positions the country to become a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing, officials said on Monday at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.

IISF 2025, which began on December 6, has emerged as one of the most impactful science events of the year, inspiring young minds and strengthening India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat@2047, an official statement said.

"India is preparing to become a global AI leader by 2035, powered by young talent and the country’s data-rich ecosystem," IIT Ropar Director, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, said.

Read Also
IMF Recognises India's UPI As World's Largest Retail Fast-Payment System By Volume
article-image

Ahuja underscored that the IndiaAI Mission aims to train one crore youth in AI, build a national compute infrastructure, develop indigenous AI models, and promote responsible and ethical AI.

FPJ Shorts
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
'I Would Like...': Hardik Pandya Hints At Adding Another Star To Indian Jersey As He Prepares For Upcoming T20 World Cup; Video
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding Luthra Brothers
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
MCC Extends NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To Dec 12; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes
Maharashtra Legislature’s Winter Session: Cash-Bomb Controversy Rocks State Assembly Over Viral Video Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi Counting Notes

The event brought leading voices from academia, industry, and research to explore how the evolution from Artificial Intelligence to Artificial General Intelligence will shape the future of science, innovation, and humanity, the statement said.

The speakers stressed that AI will become integral to every profession and emphasised the need for India-centric data, models, and linguistic technologies to ensure equitable prosperity and digital inclusion.

Sarvam AI Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar showcased multilingual AI systems under the IndiaAI Mission, including India’s first sovereign foundational Large Language Model (LLM) for Indian languages.

Read Also
What Exactly Went Wrong With The iPhone Air?
article-image

Intel's Data Centre Customer Engineering Director, Gopal Krishna Bhatt, described how India is rapidly advancing in server design, chip development, and high-performance computing hardware.

He noted that dozens of India-based server and data-centre hardware designs are currently underway, reflecting the momentum created by the government’s semiconductor and digital infrastructure push.

Manish Modani from NVIDIA highlighted that India’s rapidly expanding High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Graphics Processing Units (GPU)-backed infrastructure is multiplying research output in fields ranging from climate modelling to language technologies.

India’s data scale, linguistic diversity, and scientific talent uniquely position the nation to lead the global transformation from AI to AGI, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

TRAI Extends Deadline For Comments On Interconnection Rules Review To Dec 29

India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

India Poised To Become Global Semiconductor & AI Powerhouse By 2035, Say Experts At IISF 2025

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

Christmas 2025: This App Lets You Play Secret Santa Online

IMF Recognises India's UPI As World's Largest Retail Fast-Payment System By Volume

IMF Recognises India's UPI As World's Largest Retail Fast-Payment System By Volume

South Korea: Police Raid Coupang HQ Over Massive Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users

South Korea: Police Raid Coupang HQ Over Massive Data Breach Impacting 33.7 Million Users