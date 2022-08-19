India may implement a single charger for mobiles, electronic devices

In June 2022, European Union (EU), Parliament, and Council negotiators agreed that the USB Type-C will become the common charging port in Europe for devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras by autumn 2024. India, too, is likely to adopt the USB Type-C common charging port in future. According to the European Parliament, the policy of adopting a common charger for multiple electronics will reduce electronic waste and make consumers’ lives easier.

On August 17, the Indian government reportedly held a meeting with industry stakeholders to setup an expert team to explore the adoption of a common charger for mobile and portable electronic devices.

According to PTI, the meeting included representatives of different bodies, such as Electronics Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Foundation Chairman and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhury; Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT) President Rajkumar Rishi; India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo; Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza; and Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) President Vipul Ray. The meeting was led by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

The majority of conference attendees allegedly stated that, given India's manufacturing of chargers for several countries, it is necessary to evaluate the implications of India's transition to a universal charger. According to a recent market survey by Counterpoint Research, there are 320 million users who are still using feature phones in India. Some stakeholders said that they shouldn't be forced to use a single charger, since that could make feature phones more expensive.

India may consider using two types of chargers intially

According to Singh, the universal charger policy is a "complex issue." He further said, " India has a position in manufacturing of chargers. We have to understand everybody's perspective — industry, the users, manufacturers, and environment — before taking a final decision."

Singh added that India may initially India may switch to two kinds of chargers: USB Type-C and some other chargers. He said, "We have decided to form expert groups to study and submit recommendations within two months." Additionally, he mentioned there will be separate expert groups to examine charging ports in three categories, such as mobile and feature phones, laptops and tablets, and wearable electronic devices.

Apple iPhones to come with USB Type-C ports

While Apple has started offering a USB Type-C port on iPads, its existing iPhones are all equipped with the company’s proprietary lightning port for charging. In September, the European Commission will present legislation to create a standard charger for mobile phones and other electrical devices in all 27 European countries. If the law is implemented, all phone brands, including Apple, will have to release smartphones featuring a USB Type-C port. It is speculated that Apple may release the first iPhones with a USB Type-C port in 2023.