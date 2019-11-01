Huawei MatePad Pro Leaked: With a punch-hole display and stylus, it has a lot going for it

A new Huawei tablet was leaked with a high-end design and camera punch-out. The tablet has a smooth look with a thin bezel and a 'hole-punch' selfie camera on the front screen.

This latest product from Huawei which is currently forbidden from shipping Android devices with Google software and services, is expected to compete with Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

The Huawei MatePad Pro will be the name of first tablet with a punch-hole display design. The tablet leaked in the form of renders few days back and it was tipped to be called MediaPad M7. Twitter leaker Evan Blass has stated that this product would be named Huawei "MatePad Pro."

The leaked render shows that the MatePad Pro will feature a punch-hole camera at the top left corner of the device. Since the product adopts a punch-hole design, the bezels on the device are slimmer. It is expected to feature a pill-shaped dual rear camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

The key specifications of the said device MatePad Pro have not leaked yet. The tablet is expected to be a flagship offering with Kirin 990 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also likely to pack a large battery. The MatePad Pro is expected to be launched early next year or at MWC 2020 in February.