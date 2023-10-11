Government Urges Social Media Platforms To Take Action Against Adult Content | Representative Image

The government has issued notices to social media platforms X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material from their platforms in India on Friday, October 6.

The government, as outlined in the notice from Meity, has requested these companies to implement permanent measures to block such content. Their directive involves utilizing technology-driven solutions, including automated tools, to effectively identify and permanently block such content. Additionally, the companies are expected to take proactive measures to identify any content that depicts or simulates acts related to rape or child sexual abuse in any form.

YouTube, Telegram response to IT Ministry’s notice

In response to the IT Ministry's notice to remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or face severe consequences, Google-owned YouTube and the encrypted messaging platform Telegram have affirmed their unwavering commitment to a "zero-tolerance policy" regarding CSAM and related content.

A YouTube spokesperson told IANS that no form of content that endangers minors is acceptable to them.

“We have heavily invested in the technology and teams to fight child sexual abuse and exploitation online and take swift to remove it as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“In Q2 2023, we removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of our child safety policies. We will continue to work with experts inside and outside of YouTube to provide minors and families the best protections possible,” the YouTube spokesperson added.

