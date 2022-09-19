GoPro Hero 11 vs DJI Osmo Action 3: Here’s which is the best action camera to buy

GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera has gone official in India. Its competitor brand DJI has launched the Osmo Action 3 in the global market. It is unclear when the Action 3 will be available in India. Here is a comparison between the GoPro Hero 11 and the DJI Action 3 to find out whether to purchase the Hero 11 or wait for the Action.

GoPro Hero 11



Priced at Rs 51,500, the GoPro Hero 11 Black supports up to 5.3K video recording at 60fps. It has a 27-megapixel camera with a 1/1.1-inch sensor. Some of its other key features include 120Mbps max video bitrate support, a 1,720mAh battery, and up to 10 meters of water resistance.



DJI Osmo Action 3



The DJI Osmo Action 3 supports up to 4K video recording. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with a 1/1.7-inch sensor. Its other major features include a 130 Mbps video bitrate, a bigger battery, and up to 16 meters of water resistance.



Both cameras offer front and rear displays, up to 8x slow-motion videos of 1080p quality, and come with video stabilisation features. Here is a look at the comparison of the specifications of both cameras.



GoPro Hero 11 vs DJI Osmo Action 3 comparison



Parameters GoPro Hero 11 DJI Action 3

Dimensions 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6 mm 70.5×44.2×32.8

Weight 127 grams 145 grams

Camera and sensor 27MP, 1/1.9-inch sensor 12MP, 1/1.7-inch

Video resolutions 5.3K: 5312×2988 at 60fps 4K: 3840×2160 at120fps

4K: 3840×2160 at 120fps 2.7K: 2688×1512 at 120fps

2.7K: 2688×1512 at120fps 1080p: 1920×1080 at240fps

1080p: 1920×1080 at 240fps

Stabilization HyperSmooth 5.0 RockSteady 3.0

HorizonBalancing

HorizonSteady

10-bit video mode Yes No

Slow Motion 8x at 1080p 8x at 1080p

Field of view (FOV) Wide 155-degree FOV

Digital zoom Up to 4x Up to 4x

Display Front:1.4", Rear: 2.27" Front: 1.4", Rear: 2.25"

Waterproof 10 meters 16 meters

Battery 1720 mAh, up to 137 mins 1770 mAh, up to 160 mins

Connectivity Wi-Fi | Bluetooth Wi-Fi | Bluetooth

Price Rs 51,500 Yet to launch in India





Verdict



At present, buyers in India can only purchase the GoPro Hero 11 Black since the DJI Osmo Action 3 hasn't been released yet in the country. It seems that Action 3 is likely to carry a more affordable price.