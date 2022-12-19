GoogleForIndia2022: Tech giant unveils new AI-based solutions, India-first search features & more

CEO Sundar Pichai along with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology |

Google hosted its annual #GoogleForIndia event's eighth edition today where the tech giant, in order to advance India's digital economy, the company unveiled new AI-based solutions and a number of new relationships with Indian brands.

The event's opening remarks were given by Sanjay Gupta, president of Google India, who discussed the company's plans to invest in women-led businesses and its India Digitization Fund 2020. Director of Google Research India Manish Gupta discussed the company's initiatives to provide AI solutions for the nation.

The event also saw the presence of its CEO Sundar Pichai along with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology for the government of India.

Here are list of various project by Google and their updates

Google India digitisation fund 2020 update

Google has invested in women-led companies. The company is also partnering with Airtel and Jio to make the internet more accessible.

Google Project Vaani IISC

Google intends to work with the Indian Institute of Science to develop an AI/ML model. Language samples from 773 Indian districts were to be gathered for the Project Vaani initiative. The data gathered and generated as a result of Project Vaani will be open-source.

AI to support agricultural and farming

Google is employing remote sensing technology to provide an overview of India's agricultural potential. They have also created a landscape comprehension model, which was created in Bengaluru and is undergoing testing in Telangana

It can recognise both natural and artificial water bodies, as well as fields. The programme will also be able to identify events that happened in the fields, such as when the crop was seeded.

AI in healthcare

In order to assist 1 lakh Indian mothers, Google is now deploying AI. In India, it might be difficult to read handwritten prescriptions, so Google is using AI to help. The business is still perfecting this approach.

AI powered Google search engine

Internet users in India have doubled over the past five years, according to Liz Reid, Google's VP of search. Hindi will be the first Indian language to receive the multi search capability, which permits both text and image searches. You can now skip to a specific section of a YouTube video using search.

Google Project Relate

An app called Project Relate can comprehend non-binary speakers. The app is accessible to Hindi users in early 2023 and has the ability to listen, repeat, and understand.

Google Internet users in rural India

In rural India ten years ago, 1 in 10 internet users were women. Today, women make up 4 out of 10 internet users in rural India. Project Bindi, which aids in understanding the sociological backdrop and technology gaps, is also announced by Google. It's vital that we consciously invest in measures to guarantee that real-life societal prejudices don't appear in tech as India's digital transformation is propelled by AI.

YouTube India updates

Through the creation of more than 7,50,000 full-time jobs, YouTube India increased the GDP by 10,000 crores. Just health-related videos on YouTube have had nearly 30 billion views, out of its 2 billion users. A new AI and ML solution called Aloud can dub the original content without charging extra. This is being introduced to a small group of partners and creators in the health sector. These videos will have different audio tracks that viewers can switch between.

India first innovation and feature

For those who desire it, search result pages in India will be bilingual; the feature is already present in Hindi. Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali language support for this function will be added soon. Hinglish speakers can now be understood better by voice search. utilising a fresh neural network model that considers factors like the speaker's accent, setting, etc.

Google Pay

In the event of suspicious transactions, Google Pay will now display more security flags and warnings. Additionally, Google Pay offers voice-based transaction search. The feature of desired friction will aid Google Pay in determining if the transaction is real or fraudulent. It employs ML technology and flashes a warning in the local tongue.

Android for India

Using DigiLocker integration for government identity documents, the Google Files app can identify and recognise crucial documents. It can recognise documents issued by the government and organise them neatly in a folder. All of this information is kept locally on the device and is only accessible by the user. DigiLocker will be a feature of all Android phones.

