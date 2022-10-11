Google Pixel 7 Vs iPhone 14, Which one should you buy?

Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 both are in clear competition with each other. But which one should you purchase? | File

This week after a three-year absence Google finally launched its premium smartphones in the Indian market. In the premium smartphone segment Google Pixel 7 series will face off against the Apple iPhone 14 series so let's understand which phone should the users purchase.

Cost

In India Google Pixel 7 is available only in one version with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while Apple iPhone 14 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Google Pixel 7 is available in India at INR 59,999 while outside India it is priced at INR 49,297. On the other hand Apple iPhone pricing starts at INR 79,900 and goes up to INR 1,09,900 and outside India, it is priced between INR 65,757 and INR 73,987.

Screen and Display

Google Pixel has a screen slightly bigger than the iPhone but if we are to consider the resolution relative to size then Apple and Pixel may not be too far. In terms of display and resolution, both Google and Apple do a good job but in some cases, Pixel may be ahead of Apple with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate while Apple has a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

Camera

Google also offers a better camera with 50MP while iPhone has a 12MP camera.

Battery

In terms of battery, it is difficult to decide which of these phones has a better battery as Apple doesn't publish the numbers but if post-release analysis is to be considered then the figure lands at approximately 3,279mAh. Google on the other hand has claimed that Google Pixel 7 has a battery of 4,355mAh. Another thing to note is that Google has decreased its battery size so this can affect its longevity. The final result can only be decided after Pixel 7 starts shipping.

Performance

In performance according to Geekbench 5 the single-core performance of the Pixel 7 is 1,061, rising to 3,258 for multi-core and AppleInsider's benchmark of the iPhone 14 reported a single-core score of 1,733 and 4,641 for multi-core. This clearly shows that Apple takes the lead here. However, this can only be confirmed after Google Pixel is out on the market shelves.

Despite the close competition, there is a high probability that Apple may win the overall battle. The only reason that a buyer may lean towards Google Pixel is that the phone offers some features that Apple has limited to the Pro series. These features include an always-on display and a high-resolution camera. Basically, Google is offering Pro-grade features for non-Pro money. This makes it an important point of winning as at INR 59,000 you can get access to the iPhone Pro features.

An important point to note is that over the years Google has been improving itself and it is closing the gap more and more every year.