Google Pixel 7 series to be launched today: Where to watch and what to expect

Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm IST | Google

Google will be launching its new flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro and their Google Pixel watch at its annual launch event ‘Made by Google’ today. The live event that is taking place in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of NYC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

While the in-person event is only limited to invited press members, the live stream will be available on the Made By Google YouTube channel.

This will be the first Pixel numbered series phone to be launched in India after Pixel 3 which was launched in 2018. It is because Soli Radar which is used for features such as Motion Sense and face unlock is not allowed commercially in India. This is why Google kept away from launching the phone in the country.

Features of Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 would sport a 6.30-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. It will have 8GB of RAM with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It will have a dual rear camera with 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP selfie camera with a face unlock feature. Google Pixel 7 will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Features of Google Pixel 7 Pro

This latest model by Google will house a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution. Just like the Google Pixel 7 it will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone will sport a dual rear camera with 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and 10.8MP front camera for selfie lovers. This dual SIM phone will come with a 5000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.