Google Meet calls introduces transcribing features

Tech giant Google has announced that Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text and users can also save them in Google Doc format. This new feature can be accessed by desktop or laptop users and is now available only for the English language. The feature is expected to be rolled out on October 24.

According to reports by Android Central, the saved file can be accessed from Google Drive. The transcribed file can be stored in the same "meeting Recording" folder of the Google Meet app from the accompanying Google Drive storage.

The app will send out notifications to the attendees before they join the Google Meet call notifying that the call is transcribed.

This feature will serve as a record and help capture the meeting's discussion. They will also be helpful as a follow-up to attendees or hosts that want to refer to a certain point.

Another important distinction to the feature is that the "transcript will automatically be attached to the associated calendar invite for the meeting." The company also added that for meetings involving more than 200 attendees, the transcribed file will be shared with meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts and individual users who initiated a transcription.

It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and the Teaching and learning Upgrade customers.

With Inputs from IANS