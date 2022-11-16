e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGoogle Chat will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb'

Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb'

Users can create multiple toggles and easily activate or deactivate them from the settings.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb' | Google Chat
Follow us on

Google has announced that it will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb' (DND)feature on its Chats platform.

After the new feature rolls out on Android, iOS and the web, "set a do not disturb schedule" will display below the various time increments, reports 9To5Google.

Users can create multiple toggles and easily activate or deactivate them from the settings.

The new feature will help "when you want to mute notifications during your regular lunch break, or have Do Not Disturb set automatically over the weekend while away from your desk", Google said.

Read Also
Google Play in India finally gets UPI Autopay subscription
article-image

"We hope this feature enables you to better concentrate without Chat distractions or help you disconnect entirely from work when needed," it added.

The feature to schedule a DND in Google Chat will roll out in the coming weeks.

It will first be available on the web and later on mobile, the report said.

Earlier, the tech giant had rolled out custom emojis to its Chat for personalised experience.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

YouTube Shorts creators can now use minute-long licensed music

YouTube Shorts creators can now use minute-long licensed music

Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb'

Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule recurring 'Do Not Disturb'

Google Play in India finally gets UPI Autopay subscription

Google Play in India finally gets UPI Autopay subscription

Twitter to launch Elon Musk's Blue Tick subscription service by month end; Unpaid blue ticks to be...

Twitter to launch Elon Musk's Blue Tick subscription service by month end; Unpaid blue ticks to be...

How will Metaverse drive innovation in education?

How will Metaverse drive innovation in education?