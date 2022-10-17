Ericsson partners with Jio for a long-term 5G standalone network

Ericsson has partnered with Reliance Jio to roll out a 5G standalone (SA) network in the country. | FPJ

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Monday said that they have bagged a long-term strategic 5G contract with India's Reliance Jio to roll out a 5G standalone (SA) network in the country.

According to the release, this is the first partnership between Ericsson and Jio for radio access network deployment in the country.

Ericsson has also said that they will deploy its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions and E-brand microwave mobile transport solutions for Jio's 5G network.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout…We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalisation and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision”.

Jio and Bharti Airtel gave 5G gear deals to Ericsson, Finnish Nokia and Samsung shutting out Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE. Jio is also said to be working with US-based networking gear maker Cisco for its 5G network.

With Inputs from PTI