Encrypted Messaging App Signal to bring Stories-like feature

Signal may soon have stories-like feature | PC: Twitter- @signalapp

The encrypted messaging app Signal this week started beta testing a short Stories feature that will allow users to create and share images, videos, and texts on Signal that will disappear after 24 hours.

"Stories are, of course, end-to-end encrypted, giving you a new way to communicate on Signal without compromising privacy," the company said in a blog post.

"You are always fully in control of who you share your stories with. You can share your stories with all of your Signal connections or with a custom list of friends, or with any of your Signal groups," it added.

When you share stories with groups, anyone else in that group can view, share, react, and reply to that group story and the only people who will be able to see your stories will be your friends, who are also beta testers.

Users also have the option to turn Stories off completely in their Settings. This will prevent them from creating stories or seeing someone’s stories.