Cognizant's Internal AI System Scans Emails & Chats Of Employees, Generates $200 Million Sales

Cognizant |

IT services giant Cognizant says an internal AI system that trawls through employee emails, meetings and chats has generated $200 million in sales pipeline, and it expects that number to hit $1 billion by year-end.

Mining the conversations within

For years, enterprise AI has been pitched as a tool to write code faster, handle customer queries, or cut down manual work. Cognizant is now deploying it on a different frontier: its own internal communications.

The IT services giant has revealed, as reported by Moneycontrol, that an AI system built to analyse employee emails, meetings, chats and other workplace interactions has helped create nearly $200 million in additional sales pipeline. Speaking at Cognizant's AI Forum, CEO Ravi Kumar framed the effort as transforming everyday organisational knowledge into a commercial asset.

"At this point of time, we roughly have $200 million of pipeline generated incrementally through this extraordinary effort of doing a sprawl on the systems, emails, meeting, chats, everything else and generating it," Kumar said.

How the system works

According to Moneycontrol, the platform draws on signals from employees who interact with customers across project delivery, support, account management and sales. By aggregating these data points, the AI can surface customer needs that no single team might detect on its own, effectively treating the company's collective conversations as a business intelligence layer.

The company describes the initiative as 'context engineering', a method of feeding AI systems with rich, situational knowledge rather than generic prompts.

Spotting opportunities, and risks

One example the company shared: a client that was seeking to reduce engineering costs. After scanning information connected to that account, the AI platform surfaced a quality assurance optimisation proposal tailored to the client's concerns.

The system isn't limited to sales leads. Cognizant says the same technology can flag delivery risks early, giving teams time to course-correct before issues spiral. It is also being piloted for internal talent matching, looking at employees' actual project experience and past contributions, rather than relying solely on static skills profiles and CVs.

A fivefold ambition

Cognizant's immediate ambition is aggressive. The company expects the $200 million pipeline figure to grow fivefold, touching $1 billion before the end of 2026, as it scales the initiative across more accounts and geographies.

On the appraisal front

Separately, Cognizant addressed employee concerns around compensation timelines. Reports had suggested the company pushed salary revisions to a later date, but Cognizant pushed back on that characterisation.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to recognising the hard work and dedication of our associates through merit increases and bonuses. As part of this ongoing commitment, merit increases for eligible associates will be awarded in August, exactly one year after the prior cycle," the company said.

The company maintained that claims of a delay were inaccurate and confirmed that bonuses for eligible employees would continue to be paid separately.