CAT 2019: How to get 100 percentile marks?

With the Common Admission Test (CAT) scheduled on November 24, this is the time to make or break it. This is the aptitude test conducted by the IIMCAT for admission to MBA programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 1200 other B-schools across India. This year over 2.44 lakh candidates have applied for CAT 2019 that will be conducted by IIM Kozhikode.

Now with just a few week remaining, here are some of the tried and tested tips, methods and tricks that toppers have used in the last few days to prepare themselves for CAT.

· All the sections of the portion is important. So start solving problems from all the sections. Do not ignore the problems that you feel are difficult or tough. You can begin by solving Common Admission Test mock test, previous papers, etc.

· You will have to slowly but steadily increase the frequency and pace of the practice test. Taking the mock tests helps you in preparing well for the exam. In the last few weeks, toppers try and take as many mock tests as they can. You should aim is to take around 3-4 mock tests per day.

· Toppers do smart work along with hard work. A topper sets his/her goals and works smartly towards it. They aim to get 19 to 20 good attempts and decrease bad attempts. In CAT 2019, 3 marks are awarded for the correct answers but for marking incorrect answer for MCQ questions, there is a one mark negative marking. Toppers need to work to increase good attempts and decrease bad ones.

· The CAT exam is designed to test the reading ability of a candidate. About 34 questions are asked in the verbal ability section, of which 24 questions are purely reading comprehension. To enhance their reading skills, toppers read articles and paras from The Hindu, Economic Times, and books by some good authors.

· It is important to solve problems and calculate faster during CAT 2019. You must use vedic maths and abacus for the same. These helps in enhancing calculation and basic maths, which eventually saves a lot of time in the exam.

· It is very important for you to take a break. Never exhaust yourself before the exams. Try to do a thing that helps you to relax. The brain too need rest as it cannot go on absorbing data. So try to relax by listening to music, or do yoga or any other stuff that helps you to relax.